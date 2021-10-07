A mother shares her daughter's difficult COVID-19 recovery journey

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Today a Bakersfield mother shares her daughter's difficult journey in recovering from COVID-19. She even had her appendix removed before doctors realized it was something completely different.

Magen Zimmerman says her nine-year-old daughter, Londyn, is just a ball of energy who loves to run and play soccer. She contracted COVID-19 this past August but like most kids she wasn’t really affected by it. At least, that’s what they thought until a couple weeks later she began developing high fevers and stomach pain.

That was after her daughter had spent days with a 104-degree fever. Doctors had originally thought it was her appendix, but after a surgery to remove it, her fever persisted.

After several studies were done, doctors concluded she had MIS-C or Multi-Inflammatory Syndrome which was affecting her heart.

“As a mom it is a hard thing to swallow and decide what is right because if it had been an appendix and they hadn't removed it, then it is like what do you do you know, what is the right choice,” said Magen.

Dr. Patel, a pediatric rheumatologist at Valley Children's Healthcare says MIS-C started almost two years ago as a body response to COVID in people under the age of 21. She says the immune system is amazing, but it can also be robust.

“It can actually create lots of inflammation to protect you. So, for some of these children the immune system has gone a little into overdrive and is now not necessarily calming down and these patients then present with these symptoms and are quite ill,” said Dr. Patel.

Although symptoms could vary by case, she recommends parents and teachers to look out for symptoms like stomach pain, dizziness, vomit, skin rash, and bloodshot eyes and seek hospital care as soon as possible.

As for Londyn, Magen says although it has been a long journey that will continue with more follow up care, she is just happy to have her daughter back home.

“It was really hard you know and to finally be able to come home and just bring her home and know that means she is getting better to be able to go home. That was the best part,” said Magen.

Magen says she appreciates all the work the doctors did and is just happy to see her daughter finally sleep in her own bed rather than a hospital cot.