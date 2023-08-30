A Tale of Two Teens: Cyclists riding against traffic see 2 very different responses from BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to a press release from the Bakersfield Police Department, on August 24, 2023 at around 7:00 pm, a BPD officer in a marked vehicle was patrolling in the 2000 block of Union Avenue in Bakersfield when he saw two people riding bicycles southbound in the northbound lanes. The officer said the cyclists were popping wheelies and swerving through traffic, forcing motorists to slow down to avoid hitting them.

The officer used his horn and loudspeaker to give verbal commands to the cyclists to move out of the road. At this, one of the cyclists pulled over to the shoulder. The other cyclist did not, continuing to ride his bike into oncoming traffic. The officer initiated a traffic stop on the cyclists, and while the first one remained at the side of the road, the second refused to stop and tried to pedal away from the officer.

The first bicyclist, identified in the press release as a 13-year-old boy, was released to his mother without incident. The second bicyclist, identified as a 14-year-old boy, was arrested and processed on charges that include riding a bicycle the wrong way, not wearing a helmet, reckless driving, and resisting arrest before also being released to his mother.

