A total of three units vandalized last month at Lock Up 3 Self Storage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - According to Lock Up III Self Storage management, a total of three units were vandalized in early May. One of those units vandalized was veteran Pete Hernandez.

"They have a close attachment to me of course...the idea that everything I worked so hard for and had to go through and leave everyone to pursue that career and for it to be taken away in a matter of hours is just, it hurts for all of it to be gone," said Hernandez.

The former Army Specialist and his family were living in Georgia when they received the call from the storage's management. Hernandez says those responsible stole service medals, uniforms and family jewelry.

Lock Up's management says the thieves gained access into the units from the outside of the facility, where there is no video surveillance. They have since installed temporary cameras and suggest those with storage units also have insurance in case of a break-in.