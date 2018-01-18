A traffic stop leads Cal City officials to find illegal marijuana grow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On Dec. 30, 2017 Cal City officials were led to an illegal marijuana grow after conducting a traffic stop.

Police noticed a car that failed to make a stop at a stop sign and pulled the car over. The Driver's name was Nai Li.

Officers noticed black plastic industrial bags and and sensed a strong marijuana scent coming from the car. There was a language barrier between the officers and Li, so they used a phone to communicate and Li agreed to let officers search the car.

Aside from several bags of soil and a green, leafy material, water bills to multiple residences on 79th Street were found. An envelope with an addrss on Satinwood Drive was also found.

These led police to the residences.