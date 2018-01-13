BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A truck is being examined as part of a home invasion investigation in Cal City.

California City Police and Kern County DA investigators believe the truck was used in the Dec. 29, 2017 near Hacienda Boulevard.

The vehicle was located abandoned near North Edwards by a Sheriff's deputy.

Police found evidence inside the vehicle that may help identify the suspects.

A homeowner was awakened by a truck trying to drive through the victim's home. Police say that after the truck rammed the home several times, the homeowner grew fearful for his family's safety inside of the home and opened fire with a handgun as the truck was accelerating toward the home.

Police interviewed the homeowner and the homeowner was released at the scene. No one inside of the home was injured.

Officials then followed a blood trail away from the home but were unable to locate the suspects or the truck used during the incident.



The case is still under investigation.