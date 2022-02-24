AAA: Bakersfield sets new record for average gas price

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield's average gas prices spiked 5 cents in the past week setting a record price of $4.68 on Feb. 21st, according Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch. The previous record of $4.66 was set Nov. 29th, 2021.

This comes as California set a new record average of $4.73 per gallon and Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

“The escalation of tensions into all-out war has pushed up Brent Crude prices above $100 a barrel and if that trend continues, we could see gas prices start going up more quickly,” said Auto Club spokesman Doug Shupe in a statement. “Also, this week’s US Energy Information report indicates that West Coast gasoline supplies are at their lowest levels of 2022, which could also add to upward price pressure.”

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, the lowest price for regular gas in Bakersfield was $3.93 at Fastrip's Fuel & Howard's at 1332 Bernard St., according to GasBuddy.com.

The Los Angeles-Long Beach area saw the highest average gas prices in the Southern California region at $4.82 per gallon. The average price for the Central Coast is $4.74.