AAA offering free Tipsy Tow service during New Year's Eve

Morgan Wheeler
5:46 PM, Dec 29, 2017
Ringing in the New Year safely around Bakersfield.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - As New Year's Eve is just around the corner, driving company's around Bakersfield want to make it a safe holiday.

AAA is offering its FREE Tipsy Tow service during New Year's Eve. 

The service will be available from 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 31 through New Year's Day at 6 a.m.

Tipsy Tow will take you home for FREE for the first seven miles.

For a ride, call 1-800-400-4222.

