AAA offering free Tipsy Tow service during New Year's Eve

Ringing in the New Year safely around Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - As New Year's Eve is just around the corner, driving company's around Bakersfield want to make it a safe holiday.
AAA is offering its FREE Tipsy Tow service during New Year's Eve.
The service will be available from 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 31 through New Year's Day at 6 a.m.
Tipsy Tow will take you home for FREE for the first seven miles.
For a ride, call 1-800-400-4222.
The Bakersfield Police Department has issued a warning about New Year's Eve gunfire.
