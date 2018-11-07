ABC News predicts that Republicans will keep control of Senate, Democrats to gain control of House

Kelly Broderick
7:23 PM, Nov 6, 2018
10:07 PM, Nov 6, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ABC News is projecting that Republicans will keep control of the Senate, however ABC News also predicts that Democrats will gain control of the House.

For live election updates from throughout the country, follow along here.

Complete coverage of election results will be on air and online at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top