ABC suspends alcohol sales at Play Fair Market in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) suspended alcohol sales Tuesday at Play Fair Market in Bakersfield after a clerk allegedly sold alcohol to an underage man involved in a crash that seriously injured two women, said the ABC.

The suspension is for 30 days and the owner of the store agreed to the penalty, said ABC.

The clerk is accused of sell alcohol on July 28th, 2021, to Jacob Ozuna, 20, according to ABC. Ozuna was later arrested by the California Highway Patrol on suspicion of being under the influence after he was involved in a head-on crash that injured two women.

ABC said it cited another clerk at the same store on July 30th, 2021, for selling alcohol to an underage customer.

CHP contacted ABC to open a Target Responsibility for Alcohol Connected Emergencies (TRACE) investigation to determine how the underage man obtained alcohol.

“This entire situation could have been prevented,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata, in a statement. “ABC licensees must remain vigilant and check identifications carefully to keep youth safe.”

Play Fair Market is located at 1030 S. Union Street.