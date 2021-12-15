Watch
Accident involving semi-truck snarls traffic on Highway 58

Joe Cervantez
Semi-Truck Accident, Tehachapi
Posted at 9:31 PM, Dec 14, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A jackknife semi-truck on Highway 58 has traffic backed up in both directions Tuesday as a snowstorm moved through Kern County.

According to Caltrans District 9 the accident blocked both lanes of eastbound Highway 58 near Towerline Road and Exit 165 near Tehachapi. Eventually, crews closed both sides of Hwy 58.

As of 9:30 p.m., all lanes remain closed with no ETA on when they will be re-opened.

