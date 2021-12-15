Accident involving semi-truck snarls traffic on Highway 58

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A jackknife semi-truck on Highway 58 has traffic backed up in both directions Tuesday as a snowstorm moved through Kern County.

According to Caltrans District 9 the accident blocked both lanes of eastbound Highway 58 near Towerline Road and Exit 165 near Tehachapi. Eventually, crews closed both sides of Hwy 58.

As of 9:30 p.m., all lanes remain closed with no ETA on when they will be re-opened.

Caltrans crews are continuing their work clearing the jackknifed trucks off State Route 58 over Tehachapi Pass. We are currently waiting for tow truck services.



There is no ETO for when SR58 will reopen. We will post an update once we have more info.



📸Credit: Joe Cervantez pic.twitter.com/Iwbb1XeSCj — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) December 15, 2021

Westbound State Route 58 remains closed from SR 202 to Exit 165, but a tow truck has arrived on the scene to remove the jackknifed big rig.



There is still no estimated time for when the westbound lanes of SR 58 near @CityofTehachapi will reopen.



📸Credit: Joe Cervantez https://t.co/YzSKJrywyj pic.twitter.com/19v3beNMIF — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) December 15, 2021