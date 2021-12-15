Accident involving semi-truck snarls traffic on Highway 58

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A jackknife semi-truck on Highway 58 has traffic backed up in both directions Tuesday as a snowstorm moved through Kern County.
According to Caltrans District 9 the accident blocked both lanes of eastbound Highway 58 near Towerline Road and Exit 165 near Tehachapi. Eventually, crews closed both sides of Hwy 58.
As of 9:30 p.m., all lanes remain closed with no ETA on when they will be re-opened.
Caltrans crews are continuing their work clearing the jackknifed trucks off State Route 58 over Tehachapi Pass. We are currently waiting for tow truck services.— Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) December 15, 2021
There is no ETO for when SR58 will reopen. We will post an update once we have more info.
Westbound State Route 58 remains closed from SR 202 to Exit 165, but a tow truck has arrived on the scene to remove the jackknifed big rig.— Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) December 15, 2021
There is still no estimated time for when the westbound lanes of SR 58 near @CityofTehachapi will reopen.
UPDATE: Due to a jackknifed big rig blocking both lanes of eastbound State Route 58 near @CityofTehachapi, @Caltrans9 has closed State Route 58 in both directions from Towerline Road to Exit 165. Drivers should seek an alternative route. There is no ETO at this time. https://t.co/ASe7IwdB5F pic.twitter.com/DeNF3Hz6u3— Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) December 15, 2021