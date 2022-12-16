Accidentally excluded mail-in ballots will be included in certified vote count

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On December 15, the office of the Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk announced in a press release that the 10 vote-by-mail ballots they found after the vote had already been certified will be counted and added to the official tally.

The 10 ballots were discovered December 9, the day after Kern County Auditor-Controller-Clerk Mary Bedard certified the election results on December 8.

A few days later on December 12, Bedard petitioned the Kern County Superior Court for an extension to the certification deadline so the 10 mail-in ballots could be included in the final count as what the press release calls "a supplement to the certification of the results."

The court granted the extension on December 15, and the ballots are scheduled to be processed beginning at 2:30 pm on Saturday, December 17 at the Kern County Elections Office. According to the press release, the public is invited to attend if they wish to observe the process.