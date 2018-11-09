BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - With yet another mass shooting, a local active shooter safety trainer believes that the skills you learn in safety classes are key in staying alive.

"We're probably going to see more and more active shooter situations," Robert DaLessio said on Thursday, less than 24 hours after 12 people were killed by a shooter at a Thousand Oaks bar. "If we're not prepared, there's going to be more casualties."

DaLessio is the director of training at Second Amendment Sports in Bakersfield and created an active shooter training class at the store five years ago. Although the locations and situations differ in each mass shooting that arises, DaLessio said that tactics and skills learned in class can be applied to all, but it has to be taught beforehand.

"I think trying to devise a plan under stress and enact that plan so it works, I think the chances are just simply slim," DaLessio explained.

He preaches tactics that are widely discussed for active shooter situations: Run, Hide, Barricade or Fight, but DaLessio says it's important to learn these techniques hands-on.

He teaches the training class every quarter at 2nd Amendment Sports on Mohawk, with the next class being in February. An exact date for that class has not yet been decided but will be available here.

DaLessio originally designed the class for use at businesses and offices, and still offers training for businesses, churches, etc. by appointment. For more information on the class or to make an appointment, call Second Amendment Sports at (661) 323-4512.