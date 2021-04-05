Watch
Actor Wil Wheaton gets vaccinated at California State University Bakersfield

Makes 'trek' from LA to Bakersfield
Wil Wheaton/Facebook
Wil Wheaton
Posted at 10:58 AM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 13:58:22-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There was a star sighting here in Bakersfield over the weekend. Actor Wil Wheaton posted a photo of him getting a COVID vaccine at Cal State Bakersfield.

Wheaton said he made the 90-minute "trek" from LA to Bakersfield.

The former Star Trek and Big Bang Theory actor made a slight political statement, suggesting that the reason there were so many openings was that Kern was a "pretty heavy GOP area."

He continued on suggesting other people consider doing the same themselves.

