Actor Wil Wheaton gets vaccinated at California State University Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There was a star sighting here in Bakersfield over the weekend. Actor Wil Wheaton posted a photo of him getting a COVID vaccine at Cal State Bakersfield.

Wheaton said he made the 90-minute "trek" from LA to Bakersfield.

The former Star Trek and Big Bang Theory actor made a slight political statement, suggesting that the reason there were so many openings was that Kern was a "pretty heavy GOP area."

He continued on suggesting other people consider doing the same themselves.