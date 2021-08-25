Watch
Additional evacuation warning issued due to French Fire

Chief photographer Grant Simpson
The French Fire, burning in the Kern River Valley, continues to grow.
Posted at 5:55 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 20:55:49-04

KERNVILLE, Cali. (KERO) — As the French Fire grows to more than 16,000 acres burned, a new evacuation warning has been issued for Kernville.

Currently, the areas of Alta Sierra, Isabella Highlands, Sawmill, and Dutch Flats as well as Calgary and Pala Ranches have been ordered to evacuate. The areas of Wofford Heights and Tille Creek have also been issued evacuation warnings.

The American Red Cross has an evacuation site set up at Woodrow Wallace Elementary school located at 3240 Erskine Creek Road. They have food and other supplies there for anybody who needs them.

