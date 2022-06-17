Advanced Auto Parts, BPD partner up for new vehicle safety program in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif — Advance Auto Parts and the Bakersfield Police Department are teaming up to create a new vehicle safety program.

A press conference was held Thursday morning where Advance Auto Parts announced they're donating $2,500 worth of gift cards to the Bakersfield Police Department. The idea is when an officer pulls someone over for a vehicle violation like a broken headlight or cracked window, the officer can decide to give them a warning and a $25 gift card to get their car fixed.

Lieutenant Ryan Kroeker with BPD believes this program will really benefit drivers in need.

"Typically a lot of the vehicle code violations we see are taillights not working, brake lights not working. Having this kind of program, a lot of them are probably gonna be covered by the $25 gift card. So being able to bring their vehicle to code for free, is a good thing for our community."

BPD hopes this makes the relationship between officers and community members more positive. They say partnerships like this are crucial for improving public safety so they appreciate the support from local businesses like Advanced Auto Parts.