Adventist Health Bakersfield named one of the best hospitals in America

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield hospital is receiving recognition for its clinical excellence putting it in the top 5-percent of hospitals in the country.

Adventist Health Bakersfield has been named one of America's 250 best hospitals. It's being recognized by Healthgrades, who assesses overall hospital performance. According to Healthgrades, patients are more likely to experience successful treatment at the medical center than others.

The Healthgrades website states the "achievements are based on an objective review of clinical outcomes across multiple conditions and procedures, analyzing the performance of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide. America’s Best Hospitals deliver better outcomes than 95% of hospitals in the nation."

"Healthgrades measures hospital performance based on patient outcomes" and take into account risk factors, such as age, gender and medical condition.

Adventist is also receiving recognition for a number of specialties and sub-specialties, including critical care and neurosciences.