Adventist Health hosting free lunch and lecture offering tips on healthy eating

Natalie Tarangioli
8:58 AM, Jan 18, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Adventist Health is hosting a free lunch and lecture on Thursday as part of their ongoing Community Education Series. 

The lecture on January 18 is called "Diabetes and Nutrition: Tips to Eat Healthier." It'll feature tips on proper nutrition that will help prevent and combat diabetes. 

The lunch is free and is from noon to 1 p.m. at the Adventist Health Conference Center at 1524 27th Street. Find more information here.

RSVP for the lunch and lecture by calling 661-869-6560.

