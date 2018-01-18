Adventist Health hosting free lunch and lecture offering tips on healthy eating

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Adventist Health is hosting a free lunch and lecture on Thursday as part of their ongoing Community Education Series.

The lecture on January 18 is called "Diabetes and Nutrition: Tips to Eat Healthier." It'll feature tips on proper nutrition that will help prevent and combat diabetes.

The lunch is free and is from noon to 1 p.m. at the Adventist Health Conference Center at 1524 27th Street. Find more information here.

RSVP for the lunch and lecture by calling 661-869-6560.