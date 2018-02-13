Adventist Health hosting lunch and lecture on Tuesday

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Adventist Health will be hosting a free lunch and lecture as part of their ongoing community education series.
The event will teach people how to recognize, prevent and respond to a heart attack.
The speakers of the event include Dr. Sam Singh, Cardiac Cath Lab Medical Director and chest pain center medical director at Adventist Health Dr. Todd Peterson.
This will take place from noon until 1 p.m. at the Adventist conference room on 27th Street and the number to RSVP is 661-869-6560.
