Adventist Health, Kern Medical create partnership

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Adventist Health and Kern Medical announced Tuesday they are partnering to "multiply the choices patients have for treatment" in Kern County, according to a statement from the health care providers.

“We believe that this collaboration can transform the lives in this community,” said Daniel Wolcott, president of Adventist Health services in Kern County, during Tuesday's press conference.

The collaboration goes into effect starting Jan. 1st, 2022.

“Too many people choose to travel out of Kern County to receive healthcare that they perceive is better than is available in Kern County,” said Russell Judd, CEO of Kern Medical. “The current system of care is fragmented and the divided environment of healthcare in Kern County needs to change. Adventist Health and Kern Medical are in a unique position to change the healthcare landscape in Kern County.”

The partnership creates a large network of more than 30 locations and more than 4,500 health care professionals.