Adventist Health plans to expand Bakersfield, Tehachapi locations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Friday, Adventist Health announced that they are preparing to expand its footprint across Kern County to better serve its residents. Among those plans are building an ambulatory care facility at the Bakersfield Commons location within 3 years, with a hospital planned within seven years.

In addition to the Bakersfield Commons project, Adventist Health plans to add a third patient care tower to their Adventist Health Bakersfield location. That will include patient care space, emergency rooms, operating space, as well as maternal and child care facilities. The plan to expand still awaits city approval.

Finally, Adventist Health plans to expand its Tehachapi location by 10,000 square feet starting in 2022.

Back in April of this year, Adventist Health announced that it would open a 50-acre campus in Northwest Bakersfield as part of the Bakersfield Commons Project.

The medical campus, which will be located on the eastern portion of the Bakersfield Commons site, will be called the Roth Family Campus in recognition of a $16 million donation from the Roth family, which has owned the Bakersfield Commons property for more than 50 years. The next generation of the Roth family plans to continue the commitment to the Bakersfield community for years to come.

At the time, Daniel Wolcott, president of Adventist Health Kern County said “This is an exciting milestone for Adventist Health. Our mission calls us to find the best ways to serve the nearly 1 million residents living in Kern County so that we can improve the health and well-being of as many people as possible. This new site will expand our reach as we provide health, wholeness, and hope.”

In a statement released back in April, Adventist Health said: "The transaction is the first for Bakersfield Commons, a 250-acre parcel that will soon be home to new residential (single and multi-family) housing, retail, restaurant, entertainment, office, healthcare and open space uses. The property is slated to become a lifestyle center that integrates wellness in each phase throughout the site."