Adventist Health receives $10 million to expand cancer services

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Cancer services could be expanding in Kern County. Assemblyman Rudy Salas presented a check for $10 million to Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center on Tuesday.

Plans for the future of cancer care were discussed during a press conference.

"We struggle with having enough medical professionals to serve the people of this community," explained Daniel Wolcott with Adventist Health. "There is less than one primary care doctor for over 2,000 people in this community. If you look across the state of California, that is nowhere near what is acceptable."

The 2022 to 2023 state budget passed in June and allocated the money to the center.

While more funds are needed, the donation is intended to help Adventist Health begin to expand its cancer services.