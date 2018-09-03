Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley receives staff and supplies for new hospital

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - According to Adventist Health, Tehachapi's long-awaited hospital is one step closer to opening.

State Officials have now given the company the green light to begin stocking supplies and allowing staff into the building.

Jeff Lingerfelt, President of Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley said that this is a monumental moment for the community and hospital.

"Our next step is to apply for state licensing and open the doors of our community hospital to the public,” Lingerfelt said. “We are blessed with a dedicated team that made this happen, and a wonderful community that invested so heavily into this hospital. I am excited for what it means for the future of healthcare in the Tehachapi Valley.”

Community members will be invited to tour the hospital during an open house before the hospital begins taking patients. Dates for the open house have not been decided as of yet.