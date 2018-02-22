After calling off initial launch, SpaceX scheduled for another try today

Fair
After calling off a scheduled launch on Wednesday morning, SpaceX will give it another go as they attempt to launch another rocket Thursday at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
SpaceX is scheduled to launch at 6:17 a.m.
On the SpaceX website, the company says "Falcon 9 launch of the PAZ satellite to low-Earth orbit" is set for Thursday.
SpaceX will air a webcast on its website of the launch.
Fire crews are on scene of a fire at a business in Lamont on Thursday morning.
Kern County Sheriff say they arrested a man driving around East Bakersfield with a loaded AR-15 rifle Wednesday.
A social media post threatening a shooting at "SHS" is making the rounds on social media.