After calling off initial launch, SpaceX scheduled for another try today

After calling off a scheduled launch on Wednesday morning, SpaceX will give it another go as they attempt to launch another rocket Thursday at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

SpaceX is scheduled to launch at 6:17 a.m.

On the SpaceX website, the company says "Falcon 9 launch of the PAZ satellite to low-Earth orbit" is set for Thursday.

SpaceX will air a webcast on its website of the launch.