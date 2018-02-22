After calling off initial launch, SpaceX scheduled for another try today

5:24 AM, Feb 22, 2018
After calling off a scheduled launch on Wednesday morning, SpaceX will give it another go as they attempt to launch another rocket Thursday at Vandenberg Air Force Base. 

SpaceX is scheduled to launch at 6:17 a.m.

On the SpaceX website, the company says "Falcon 9 launch of the PAZ satellite to low-Earth orbit" is set for Thursday. 

SpaceX will air a webcast on its website of the launch. 

