After school Wasco band asks the community for help in shooting their first music video

The after school rock band from Wasco whose video went viral, Second 2 None is shooting a professional music video and want the community to be a part of it.

The band will be shooting an 80's themed music video on Monday March 26 at The Fox Theater. The band needs people of all ages to show up and be part of the crowd.

They'll be shooting their video from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They're also looking for a local make-up artist to volunteer and do their make up for the shoot. The make-up artist would need to arrive by 8 a.m.

As you remember, the band went viral with over 16 million views on their Nirvana "Smells like Teen Spirit" cover song.

Second 2 None has an album coming out on April 1 that will be available on iTunes and other digital platforms.

