'Age Well, Drive Smart': California Highway Patrol to hold class for seniors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California High Patrol will host its "Age Well, Drive Smart" class on Fri, May 19.

Age Well, Drive Smart aims to keep Kern County seniors and others safe on the roadways by educating them on new road laws and refreshing their skills.

CHP Bakersfield Area Public Information Officer Tomas Martinez joined 23ABC live with more details on the class for senior citizens.

The class will take place at the CHP Bakersfield Office on Compagnoni Street at 9 a.m.

Space for the event is limited. To reserve a spot for the class, call (661) 396-6600.