California Highway Patrol to hold 'Drive Smart' class for senior drivers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol will hold a free "Age Well, Drive Smart" class for senior drivers on Fri, May 19.

The goal of the class is to refresh the driving skills of those who are 65 and older. The course will go over road laws, adjusting to physical changes due to age, and alternatives to driving for those who are no longer able to drive.

According to the CHP, there are expected to be 6.9 million senior drivers by the year 2040. The CHP is preparing for the influx of elderly drivers by holding the Age Well, Drive Smart program.

The class will take place at the CHP Bakersfield Office on Compagnoni Street at 9 a.m.

Space for the event is limited. To reserve a spot for the class, call (661) 396-6600.

