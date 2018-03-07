Agriculture-centered opportunities available at CSUB job fair on Wednesday

8:56 AM, Mar 7, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Today, job seekers from around Kern County can head to CSUB for an ag-industry centered event.

The university is hosting a career fair to highlight regional agricultural companies and federal agencies within the USDA.

It's happening in the Student Union from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Attendees will get the opportunity to learn about jobs and internships in the agriculture sector.

This is open to the public and free.

