AHLTV to stream Condors games

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 72°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Condors fans now have another way to watch the games! AHLTV is set to stream all Condors games in HD.
AHLTV is a subscription streaming service for the American Hockey League. Customers will be able to stream games on their desktop and mobile devices.
A subscription for one day will cost $6.99, while access to all live and archived games for all AHL teams throughout the 2018-2019 season will cost $79.99.
