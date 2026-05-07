AI data center proposal draws opposition from Kern County residents

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KERO) — A proposed artificial intelligence data center in Inyokern is drawing heated opposition from residents in Eastern Kern County.

The RB Inyokern Data Center would be located near the intersection of Highway 395 and State Route 178, 6 miles from Ridgecrest. The proposed 99-megawatt site would provide backup emergency generation to support on-site data center operations.

Dozens of residents attended the Ridgecrest City Council meeting Wednesday night to voice concerns about the project's potential impact on the community.

"This data center will not bring value to this area. No one wants to be near the noise or the pollution and once our water bills go up because of the stressed water supply and our electricity bills go up because of the increased demand from a 99 megawatt data center, no one will want to pay the bills," said Daniel Meal, a Ridgecrest resident.

The proposed project is still in its early stages. Its application is pending before the California Energy Commission.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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