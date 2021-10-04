Air Quality Alert issued for San Joaquin Valley through Thursday due to wildfires

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Smoke from the Windy and KNP Complex fires in Tulare County combined with high pressure and poor dispersion have prompted air quality officials to issue an Air Quality Alert through Thursday, Oct. 7th., according to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

Air quality should improve when a new weather system moves into the Valley. The District warns residents being impacted by smoke to remain indoors to reduce their exposure to particulate matter (PM) emissions.

Particulate matter can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis, and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke. Individuals with heart or lung disease should follow their doctor's advice for dealing with episodes of PM exposure.

Those with existing respiratory conditions, including COVID, young children and the elderly, are especially susceptible to the health effects from this form of pollution.