AIS Cancer Center offering free cancer screenings to veterans on Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The AIS Cancer Center will be offering free cancer screenings to all of our veterans on Tuesday.
Screenings will include prostate, breast and lung exams.
The AIS Cancer Center is located at 2620 Chester Avenue and the screenings will be offered from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Reservations are required and can be made by calling 661-637-8321.
Monday is the last day to donate to the Delano Police Department's Valentine's Day Teddy Bear Drive.
Several road and highway closures this week will be in effect due to electrical work and material deliveries.
Construction crews have been working to repair a massive sinkhole at the corner of Harris and Ashe Roads since last Tuesday.