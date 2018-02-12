AIS Cancer Center offering free cancer screenings to veterans on Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The AIS Cancer Center will be offering free cancer screenings to all of our veterans on Tuesday.

Screenings will include prostate, breast and lung exams.

The AIS Cancer Center is located at 2620 Chester Avenue and the screenings will be offered from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling 661-637-8321.