Alcoholic Beverage Control agents to patrol on St. Patrick's Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Alcoholic Beverage Control will have agents enforcing drinking laws throughout the state on St. Patrick's Day this Saturday.

The California ABC announced on Thursday that agents will be out enforcing drinking laws in several communities throughout California to help make the holiday as safe as possible.

Agents will be checking on ABC licensed business and large parties to ensure that alcohol is not being served to obviously intoxicated people or those under 21-years-old, the ABC said.

The ABC wants to remind people to plan ahead and have a designated driver to get home safely.

The Designated Driver VIP, or DDVIP, is an app that offers free incentives to designated drivers. A sober ride can also be hailed from the app.