One injury reported after 6 vehicles collide on 99 near 7th Standard

UPDATE (6:16 a.m.): All lanes of the 99 are open.

UPDATE (6:06 a.m.): The CHP says there were only minor injuries reported in this morning's crash.

Traffic is slowing in the area, as vehicles are on the right hand shoulder and in the center divider.

All lanes of Northbound 99 are closed after a big rig and as many as three vehicles reportedly collided early Wednesday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the big rig and vehicles collided just after 5:30 a.m.

It's not known if anyone was injured or how traffic is being impacted.