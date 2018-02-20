All-Star Bowl holding draft on Wednesday at Three-way Chevrolet

Johana Restrepo
1:09 PM, Feb 20, 2018
The annual U.S. Army all-star bowl is set to take place on May 4 at Rabobank. The draft will be held on Wednesday at the Three-way Chevrolet at 6 p.m.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The draft for the Annual U.S. Army All-Star Bowl is set to take place on Wednesday at the Three-Way Chevrolet starting at 6 p.m.

Coaches and players will draft for All-Star Bowl 18, which will take place on May 4 at Rabobank.

