All-Star Bowl holding draft on Wednesday at Three-way Chevrolet

The annual U.S. Army all-star bowl is set to take place on May 4 at Rabobank. The draft will be held on Wednesday at the Three-way Chevrolet at 6 p.m.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The draft for the Annual U.S. Army All-Star Bowl is set to take place on Wednesday at the Three-Way Chevrolet starting at 6 p.m.
Police and City Fire personnel are on scene looking into a possible suspicious object on the Cato Middle School campus, per BPD.
The Taft Union High School District could cut up to 16 teaching positions for the next school year because of funding losses in the near…
A group called the Citizens Against the 24th Street Widening project have filed a lawsuit against the City of Bakersfield, opposing the…