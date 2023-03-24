Watch Now
Alleged package thief sought by police in southwest Bakersfield

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify someone they believe is involved in a March 11 package theft.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department has released photos of a person they suspect of package theft.

On Saturday, March 11 at approximately 3:19 pm, police say a Hispanic male who looked to be about 30 years old, 5'8", and 170 pounds dressed in a blue sweatshirt and carrying a white backpack stole a package from a home in the 1000 block of McDonald Way in Bakersfield.

1000 mcdonald theif maybe

BPD is asking anyone with information about the person in the photographs to call Detective Kennedy at 326-3544, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

