Alleged package thief sought by police in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department has released photos of a person they suspect of package theft.

On Saturday, March 11 at approximately 3:19 pm, police say a Hispanic male who looked to be about 30 years old, 5'8", and 170 pounds dressed in a blue sweatshirt and carrying a white backpack stole a package from a home in the 1000 block of McDonald Way in Bakersfield.

BPD is asking anyone with information about the person in the photographs to call Detective Kennedy at 326-3544, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.