WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. (KERO) — If you need to get away but stay within Kern County, grab your board and skis and head up the hill Monday.

Alta Sierra is opening their slopes beginning at 9 a.m. Monday. Tickets booths open at 8 a.m.

According to their Facebook page, they received 30 inches of snow during the last storm.

Both lifts, the tube park, and the trails will all open to the public.

Alta Sierra closes at 4 p.m.