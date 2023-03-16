Alta Sierra Resort possibly to remain closed for next 2 weeks

WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. (KERO) — In an Instagram post on March 15, the Alta Sierra Ski Resort in Wofford Heights announced that they've been informed by the US Forest Service that the resort is to remain closed for the time being.

Saying the closure could last up to two weeks, the Alta Sierra team says the Forest Service has cited massive flooding and damage to the area's infrastructure, as well as the roads to and around the resort being closed due to the risk of landslides.

According to the Alta Sierra post, they expect to reopen once work on the roads and infrastructure allows for staff and guests to get to the ski area again.