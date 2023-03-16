Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Alta Sierra Resort possibly to remain closed for next 2 weeks

In an Instagram post on March 15, the resort team thanked the public for their patience, and said the resort will reopen once it becomes accessible to both staff and guests again.
Alta Sierra Ski Resort
Alta Sierra Ski Resort
Alta Sierra Ski Resort
Posted at 8:08 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 23:08:46-04

WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. (KERO) — In an Instagram post on March 15, the Alta Sierra Ski Resort in Wofford Heights announced that they've been informed by the US Forest Service that the resort is to remain closed for the time being.

Saying the closure could last up to two weeks, the Alta Sierra team says the Forest Service has cited massive flooding and damage to the area's infrastructure, as well as the roads to and around the resort being closed due to the risk of landslides.

According to the Alta Sierra post, they expect to reopen once work on the roads and infrastructure allows for staff and guests to get to the ski area again.

alta sierra closed post

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets

Win Tickets