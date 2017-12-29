Alta Sierra Ski Resort restaurant open this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Alta Sierra Ski Resort is opening its kitchen doors this weekend, even though there isn't quite enough snow to open its ski hill or tube park just yet.

On Saturday, Dec. 30th and Sunday, Dec. 31st Alta Sierra's Warming Hut will be open for those who would like to enjoy some of their food.

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.