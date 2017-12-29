Alta Sierra Ski Resort restaurant open this weekend

8:53 AM, Dec 29, 2017
alta sierra | ski | hill | resort | bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Alta Sierra Ski Resort is opening its kitchen doors this weekend, even though there isn't quite enough snow to open its ski hill or tube park just yet. 

On Saturday, Dec. 30th and Sunday, Dec. 31st Alta Sierra's Warming Hut will be open for those who would like to enjoy some of their food. 

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News