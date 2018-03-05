Alta Sierra Ski to open Tube Park this weekend only

1:35 PM, Mar 5, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Alta Sierra Ski Resort posted on their Twitter that thanks to the recent storm they will be able to open the Tube Park on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The ski and snowboard hill will not be open.

