Alta Sierra Ski to open Tube Park this weekend only
1:35 PM, Mar 5, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Alta Sierra Ski Resort posted on their Twitter that thanks to the recent storm they will be able to open the Tube Park on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The ski and snowboard hill will not be open.
Great News Everyone: the recent storm brought us enough snow to open the Tube Park only this coming Saturday & Sunday. Open 9-4 pm March 10th & 11th. Come enjoy the snow (FINALLY)and our wonderful restaurant. Ski & snowboard hill not open. #thinksnow#marchsnow