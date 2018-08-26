Amazon facility potentially coming to Bakersfield

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -
Sources tell 23ABC that Amazon.com plans to open a facility in Bakersfield. Potentially brining 1,200 job opportunities to people in Kern County.
Last year, Bakersfield was considered as a location for the company's second headquarters but was passed up.
The County Board of Supervisors is expected to make an announcement during a meeting on Tuesday.
(UPDATE: August 26, 2018)
