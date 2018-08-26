Amazon facility potentially coming to Bakersfield

Could reportedly bring 1200 new job opportunities

Elisa Navarro, Emma Lockhart
3:43 PM, Aug 26, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif.  

Sources tell 23ABC that Amazon.com plans to open a facility in Bakersfield. Potentially brining 1,200 job opportunities to people in Kern County. 

Last year, Bakersfield was considered as a location for the company's second headquarters but was passed up. 

The County Board of Supervisors is expected to make an announcement during a meeting on Tuesday. 

