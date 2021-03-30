Menu

Watch
NewsKern Back In Business

Actions

Amazon, Job Fest to host Q&A session

items.[0].image.alt
Michel Spingler/AP
FILE - In this Thursday April 16, 2020 file photo, The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. Amazon said Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 that nearly 20,000 of its workers have tested positive or been presumed positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)
Amazon
Posted at 5:43 AM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 10:19:26-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One of the biggest companies in the world continues to hire and is looking to fill positions at its fulfillment facilities in Kern County.

On Tuesday afternoon, Job Fest Kern County and Amazon will hold a question and answer session for anyone interested in applying for positions with the company.

The session will be held on the Job Fest Kern County Facebook page beginning at 2 p.m.

Josh Conner with Job Fest Kern County joined 23ABC on Monday and said part of the Q&A will be going over the best times to apply for jobs with the company.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Contact Us


California Unemployment Rate