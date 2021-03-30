Amazon, Job Fest to host Q&A session

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One of the biggest companies in the world continues to hire and is looking to fill positions at its fulfillment facilities in Kern County.

On Tuesday afternoon, Job Fest Kern County and Amazon will hold a question and answer session for anyone interested in applying for positions with the company.

The session will be held on the Job Fest Kern County Facebook page beginning at 2 p.m.

Josh Conner with Job Fest Kern County joined 23ABC on Monday and said part of the Q&A will be going over the best times to apply for jobs with the company.