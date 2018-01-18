Amazon narrows list for second headquarters to 20, Kern County not on list
6:21 AM, Jan 18, 2018
Share Article
NEW YORK (AP) -- Amazon has narrowed its list of cities for a second headquarters to 20, including New York, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Austin, Atlanta and Miami.
Just months after accepting applications from nearly 240 cities, Amazon announced Thursday morning that it had a short list.
The cities on the short list are: Atlanta; Austin, TX; Boston; Chicago; Columbus, OH; Dallas; Denver; Indianapolis; Los Angeles; Miami; Montgomery County, MD; Nashville; Newark, NJ; New York City; Northern Virginia, VA; Philadelphia; Pittsburgh; Raleigh; Toronto, ON; Washington D.C.
Today we are announcing the communities that will proceed to the next step in the HQ2 process. Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough – all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity https://t.co/x1bFYbk4Uipic.twitter.com/J2x0HHzBTR