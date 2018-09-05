Amazon recruiter coming to CSUB

Sydney Isenberg
8:32 AM, Sep 5, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - An Amazon recruiter is coming to CSU Bakersfield!

The recruiter will hold an information session surrounding jobs for their new Bakersfield fulfillment center. Some of the open positions include a full-time area manager, a full-time environmental health and safety specialist and environmental health and safety interns. 

Amazon is set to open a 2 million sq. ft. fulfillment center near Meadows Field Airport. The fulfillment center will bring over 1,000 jobs to Kern County. 

The recruiter will be on campus on Wednesday, September 5 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m in DDH 103G. You must be a CSUB student to attend. 

