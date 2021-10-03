Ambitious teen opens mobile coffee shop to pay for college

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Here's a cup of inspiration: an ambitious teenager in Anchorage opened her own coffee shop on wheels to help pay for college.

About a year ago, tenth grader Kaylee Rickard-Ramos had an idea. The idea that in ten years she could own a coffee shop but then she remembered her grandparents had a truck not being used.

With the help of her grandparents, Kaylee was able to get her idea off the ground.

"She came to me with an idea, and said hey, ‘I would like to come up with a way to go to college, and I really want to start a coffee place.’ She made it a chalkboard truck, and that was super cool, and she sanded it, painted it, and the electrician came over- she was in there with him doing it the whole way," said Kaylee’s grandmother, Kristine Rickard.

Kaylee also came up with the design and the artwork for the Northern Glacier Coffee Company and when Kaylee is not whipping up coffee and some sweet treats, she maintains a 4.0 GPA while being a duel sport athlete.

She says she could not have done this without the support of her family, and she has a message to those with big dreams: "You should just go for it right now, there's no reason you shouldn't do it right now, you know if you really want something, just go out for it."