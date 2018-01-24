American Lung Association releases annual tobacco report, Bakersfield gets F

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The American Lung Association released its latest "State of Tobacco Control" report Wednesday morning and it doesn't paint a pretty picture for the city of Bakersfield or Kern County as a whole.

According to the American Lung Association, the report gives out grades for all 482 cities and 58 counties in California when it comes to policies for smoke free outdoor air, smoke free housing, and reducing sales of tobacco products.

The report claims that California has the best grades in the country thanks in part to the passage of Proposition 56, which increased taxes on tobacco products.

READ FULL REPORT

The report grades cities on four categories, broken down into 17 sub-categories. The city of Bakersfield gets an F or a zero on all of them.

The categories are: Smokefree Outdoor Air, Smokefree Housing, Reducing Sales of Tobacco Products, and Emerging Issues Bonus Points.

The sub-categories for Smokefree Outdoor Air are: dining, entryways, public events, recreation areas, service areas, sidewalks, worksites.

The sub-cateogries for Smokefree Housing are: nonsmoking apartments, nonsmoking condominiums, nonsmoking common areas.

The sub-categories for Reducing Sales of Tobacco Products are: tobacco retailer licensing.

The sub-categories for Emerging Issues Bonus Points are: emerging products definition - secondhand smoke, emerging products definition - licensing, retailer location restrictions, sale of tobacco products in pharmacies, flavored tobacco products, and minimum pack size of cigars.

Overall, the cities of Arvin and Taft got the highest grades with Cs.

California City, Delano, McFarland, Shafter, Taft, Wasco and Kern County Unincorporated each got Ds.

Bakersfield and Maricopa each got Fs.