American Lung Association releases annual tobacco report, Bakersfield gets F

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The American Lung Association released its latest "State of Tobacco Control" report Wednesday morning and it doesn't paint a pretty picture for the city of Bakersfield or Kern County as a whole.
According to the American Lung Association, the report gives out grades for all 482 cities and 58 counties in California when it comes to policies for smoke free outdoor air, smoke free housing, and reducing sales of tobacco products.
The report claims that California has the best grades in the country thanks in part to the passage of Proposition 56, which increased taxes on tobacco products.