Annual Dog Days event held at Murray Family Farms

Alexa Reye
3:13 PM, Mar 11, 2018
They are hosting their Annual Dog Days with lots of activities for the whole family. There will be hayrides, photo opportunities and even a contest costume for your pup.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Murray Family Farms is holding an event for the furry friend in your life on March 11th.

It costs $10.99 a person and $4.99 for children. The event starts at 8 a.m. and goes until 6 p.m.

