Annual Dog Days event held at Murray Family Farms

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Murray Family Farms is holding an event for the furry friend in your life on March 11th.

They are hosting their Annual Dog Days with lots of activities for the whole family. There will be hayrides, photo opportunities and even a contest costume for your pup.

It costs $10.99 a person and $4.99 for children. The event starts at 8 a.m. and goes until 6 p.m.