Apparent fire at Southwest Bakersfield gas station

A 23ABC News crew has observed Kern County Fire and hazmat on the scene at the Chevron station on the corner of Stockdale Highway and Allen Road.
chevron at stockdale and allen
Posted at 11:04 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-29 02:24:59-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Friday, April 28 around 9:30 pm, 23ABC News crews were on the scene of what appeared to be a fire at the Chevron gas station on the corner of Stockdale Highway and Allen Road in Southwest Bakersfield.

Bakersfield firefighters and a Kern County hazmat unit were present outside the gas station.

Our team noted that the roads around the gas station are closed, preventing access. Drivers may want to consider avoiding the area for the time being.

23ABC has reached out to the Kern County Fire Department and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.

