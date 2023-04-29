Apparent fire at Southwest Bakersfield gas station

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Friday, April 28 around 9:30 pm, 23ABC News crews were on the scene of what appeared to be a fire at the Chevron gas station on the corner of Stockdale Highway and Allen Road in Southwest Bakersfield.

Bakersfield firefighters and a Kern County hazmat unit were present outside the gas station.

Our team noted that the roads around the gas station are closed, preventing access. Drivers may want to consider avoiding the area for the time being.

23ABC has reached out to the Kern County Fire Department and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.