Apparent fire-related death investigation underway in Woolsey Fire burn area in Agoura Hills

10:03 AM, Nov 14, 2018

A house burns during the Woolsey Fire on November 9, 2018 in Malibu, California. After a experiencing a mass shooting, residents of Thousand Oaks are threatened by the ignition of two nearby dangerous wildfires, including the Woolsey Fire which has reached the Pacific Coast at Malibu. 

David McNew
AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said they're investigating an apparent fire-related death in the Woolsey Fire burn area after a body was found in a burned home in Agoura Hills.

The investigation was unfolding near the 32000 block of Lobo Canyon Road. Deputies shut down Cornell and Agoura roads due to the investigation.

Before this, the death toll from the Woolsey Fire stood at two - a pair of adults found last week in a car overtaken by flames. They have not been identified.

