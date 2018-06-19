Appeal in Tastries Bakery same-sex cake controversy case dropped

BAKERFSIELD, Calif. - The dispute between Tastries Bakery and a same-sex couple has come to an end.

Charles LiMandri, who is representing Tastries Bakery owner Cathy Miller, told 23ABC the State dispensed its appeal of the previous ruling, which ended in Tastries' favor.

LiMandri says this means the case is over, aside from settling attorney fees, and the State's ruling still stands.

The Department of Fair Employment and Housing said they have no comment but did confirm they abandoned the appeal.