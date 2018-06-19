Appeal in Tastries Bakery same-sex cake controversy case dropped

Partly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 68°
BAKERFSIELD, Calif. - The dispute between Tastries Bakery and a same-sex couple has come to an end.
Charles LiMandri, who is representing Tastries Bakery owner Cathy Miller, told 23ABC the State dispensed its appeal of the previous ruling, which ended in Tastries' favor.
LiMandri says this means the case is over, aside from settling attorney fees, and the State's ruling still stands.
The Department of Fair Employment and Housing said they have no comment but did confirm they abandoned the appeal.
BPD released the name of an officer involved in a shooting on South Union Avenue June 14. A traffic stop led to an adult male passenger…
Caltrans put out a note to drivers warning them of potential delays on Highway 99 Wednesday.
Tuesday, a caravan of protestors traveling through California stopped in Bakersfield. A bus traveled from Irvine to Modesto to Palmdale then…
A Bakersfield man struck gold! Michael Taylor bought a $20 Crossword Deluxe Scratcher at the Lucky 7 Food Mart on Rosedale Highway and won $2…