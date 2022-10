TEHACHAPI, CALIF (KERO) — The annual Tehachapi Apple Festival kicked off this weekend with families trying local vendors and participating in family friendly events.

Events also include an Apple Pie contest which is a hit with the community.

The event took a hiatus during covid, but returned last year and came back in full force this year.

The festivities continue through Sunday on Green street in downtown Tehachapi, starting at 10 a.m.